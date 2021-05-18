24,025 Shares in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Penn Virginia at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Penn Virginia by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after buying an additional 507,339 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter worth $1,218,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Penn Virginia by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 96,208 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Penn Virginia by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 64,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Penn Virginia in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $296.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.64. Penn Virginia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.