Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter.

IAGG opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.47.

