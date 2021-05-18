Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 415 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 16.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XAR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9,109.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $124.22 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $129.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.59.

