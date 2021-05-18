Post (NYSE:POST) PT Raised to $125.00

Post (NYSE:POST) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on POST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Post from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.55.

NYSE POST opened at $117.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.56. Post has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,907.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Post’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Post will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,061,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,153,000 after buying an additional 27,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Post by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,445,000 after buying an additional 121,939 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Post by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,386,000 after buying an additional 37,787 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Post by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,341,000 after buying an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,540,000 after buying an additional 190,414 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

