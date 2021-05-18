Post (NYSE:POST) PT Raised to $125.00

Post (NYSE:POST) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on POST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Post from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.55.
NYSE POST opened at $117.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.56. Post has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,907.03 and a beta of 0.71.
In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,061,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,153,000 after buying an additional 27,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Post by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,445,000 after buying an additional 121,939 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Post by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,386,000 after buying an additional 37,787 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Post by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,341,000 after buying an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,540,000 after buying an additional 190,414 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.
