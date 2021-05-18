Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHAK. Truist upped their target price on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.50.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $83.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.88, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.76. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $5,087,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 36.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.