Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Price Target Raised to $2,000.00 at BWS Financial

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) had its price objective increased by BWS Financial from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,359.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,767.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,650.00 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land has a 52-week low of $427.69 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 63.15 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,599.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,064.31.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

