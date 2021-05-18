Analysts Expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to Post $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.25. Minerals Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. CL King upped their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $84.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $84.88.

In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,383,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. FMR LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

