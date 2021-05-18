Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,901,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,904,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Fiserv by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Shares of FISV opened at $112.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

