The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 250 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.21% of Cable One worth $22,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cable One by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Cable One by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 164,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Cable One by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cable One by 355.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,205,000 after acquiring an additional 86,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cable One by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,043,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,109.13.

CABO stock opened at $1,714.49 on Tuesday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,682.44 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,791.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,951.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

