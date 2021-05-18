The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $23.47 Million Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 81.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,134,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,302 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in APi Group were worth $23,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in APi Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,159,000. Robecosam AG grew its position in APi Group by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,533,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in APi Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,776,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,443,000 after purchasing an additional 992,497 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in APi Group in the 4th quarter worth about $15,865,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in APi Group by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 509,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of APi Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

APi Group stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $22.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

