The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $24,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $204.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.31. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 75.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $212.67.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,705 shares of company stock valued at $10,501,134. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Pritchard Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.67.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

