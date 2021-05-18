Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 440 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,632,000 after buying an additional 3,585,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,288,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,492,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $663,871,000 after buying an additional 1,216,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,354,000 after buying an additional 956,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,548,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,885,000 after buying an additional 759,379 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at $43,566.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,746 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,621 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

