Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 890 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Five Below by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Five Below by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 5.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

FIVE opened at $183.71 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.57 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.37.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

