Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.97 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,038,000 after purchasing an additional 187,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,227 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 941,966 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,794,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,717,000 after purchasing an additional 469,933 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,498 shares of company stock valued at $272,016. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

