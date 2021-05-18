Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $563,000 Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 31.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Domo were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Domo in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Domo by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Domo by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOMO shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $57.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $79.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

