Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,869,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,293,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,624,000 after acquiring an additional 107,863 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 251,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after acquiring an additional 105,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,862,000 after acquiring an additional 85,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $983,028.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John H. Chuang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masonite International stock opened at $124.07 on Tuesday. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $60.43 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

DOOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

