The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $22.17 Million Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,146,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,153 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $22,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 175,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 403,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

In other news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.