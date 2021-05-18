PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,678 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.44% of PGT Innovations worth $21,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

In other news, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at $856,742.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $375,459.84. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.49. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.