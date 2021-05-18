SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 5,103.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 459,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,815 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $21,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,081,000 after acquiring an additional 101,662 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth about $564,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter worth about $7,757,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 274,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth about $9,133,000.

SMART Global stock opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.26. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.97.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $173,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,016,623 shares of company stock valued at $101,771,960. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

