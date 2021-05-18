Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 252.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 528,597 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.36% of Unum Group worth $20,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 1,543.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,944,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,035,000 after buying an additional 1,043,515 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,539,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group stock opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $30.97.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,040 shares of company stock worth $869,981 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

