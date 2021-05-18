Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 955 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 48.5% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 338,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,951,000 after purchasing an additional 110,481 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 51.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 276.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 54,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,630.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

Shares of WMS opened at $112.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.87 and a 12-month high of $117.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.90.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

