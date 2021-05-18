Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 278 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK stock opened at $150.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.35 and a 200-day moving average of $153.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $118.05 and a one year high of $172.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.