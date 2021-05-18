Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.23.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $264.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.95 and a 200-day moving average of $255.05. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.56 and a 52 week high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,241,429. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

