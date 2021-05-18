Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,184,000 after acquiring an additional 80,603 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,171,000 after acquiring an additional 228,948 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $96,527,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,331.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total transaction of $7,499,952.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,489,593.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 594,826 shares of company stock valued at $77,163,612. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $144.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.93 and a 200-day moving average of $120.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.74 and a twelve month high of $149.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

