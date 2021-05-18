Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 220 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $69,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 153,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after buying an additional 26,307 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $69.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average of $63.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

