Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $958,000 Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after purchasing an additional 996,628 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,318 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,700,000 after buying an additional 1,791,008 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.70.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $137.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.06 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,939,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,589,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,822 shares of company stock valued at $95,253,928 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.