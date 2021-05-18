Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 471 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 137,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

In other news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

