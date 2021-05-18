Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $583,000 Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,605,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,258,000 after acquiring an additional 26,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,258,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,644,000 after purchasing an additional 187,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,301,000 after purchasing an additional 56,015 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $22,890,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 921,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 276,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

