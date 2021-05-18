Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $652,000 Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at $12,513,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,869 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

ATR opened at $153.11 on Tuesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.95 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.48%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

