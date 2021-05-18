Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NUAN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.14.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $52.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.33. Nuance Communications has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $53.93.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,161,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

