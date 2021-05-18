Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.20.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.84 on Monday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $35.78.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.09).

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

