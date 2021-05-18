Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $267.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.18. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.37 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.