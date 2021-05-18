Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.25.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $264.72 on Monday. Cigna has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cigna by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,214,137,000 after buying an additional 122,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Cigna by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after buying an additional 588,589 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,807,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,800,067,000 after buying an additional 68,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,146,935,000 after buying an additional 85,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

