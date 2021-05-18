Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Raymond James

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.40.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $139.04 on Monday. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $160.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $317,186,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 428.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,977,000 after buying an additional 2,428,351 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 30.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after buying an additional 908,205 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after purchasing an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

