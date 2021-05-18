Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 33,895 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,895 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 200,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 228,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 133,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

