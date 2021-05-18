Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Friday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Porch Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Porch Group stock opened at $15.04 on Monday. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90.

In related news, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,175.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCH. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,209,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,755,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,140,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,388,000. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,624,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.