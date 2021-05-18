Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Stake Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,192 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,050,000 after purchasing an additional 858,129 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 70,146 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,213,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,123,000 after purchasing an additional 24,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $11,881,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE CLI opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 345,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $5,369,345.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,806.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,107,963 shares of company stock worth $17,006,256. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

