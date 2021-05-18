Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -487.75, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $41.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $148,297.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,630.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $717,127.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,063 shares of company stock worth $1,887,480. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

URBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

