Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REXR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE REXR opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.08.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

