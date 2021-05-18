Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) VP Marybeth Carberry Sells 6,513 Shares of Stock

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) VP Marybeth Carberry sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $16,803.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,742.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marybeth Carberry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Marybeth Carberry sold 4,000 shares of Resonant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $17,440.00.

Shares of RESN opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.84. Resonant Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative net margin of 967.16% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Resonant Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Resonant by 40.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Resonant by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Resonant by 16.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Resonant by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Resonant by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

