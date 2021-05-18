Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,553 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,153,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,837,000 after purchasing an additional 188,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $105,443,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,818,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,463,000 after purchasing an additional 35,437 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Teck Resources by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,524,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Teck Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,389,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,673,000 after purchasing an additional 86,963 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $26.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECK. Raymond James lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.94.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

