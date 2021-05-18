WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Director Sells $231,432.00 in Stock

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $95.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.70%.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

