Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.05.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Argus raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Livent by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Livent during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Livent has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.00, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Livent will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

