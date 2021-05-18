Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 15,878 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,878 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XHR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.59.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 582,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,047.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,905 shares of company stock worth $1,782,582 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

