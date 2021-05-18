Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 135.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 76,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on ILPT shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

