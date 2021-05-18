Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 1,131.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,042,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 54,392 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LZB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE LZB opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.16. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

