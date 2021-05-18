Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) CEO Sells 6,580 Shares

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan sold 6,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $37,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of IVAC stock opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. Intevac, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Intevac had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Analysts forecast that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.