Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) CEO Sells 6,580 Shares

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan sold 6,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $37,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of IVAC stock opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. Intevac, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Intevac had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Analysts forecast that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.
Intevac Company Profile
Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.
