iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IHRT. Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research increased their target price on iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

IHRT stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $24.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

