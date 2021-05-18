GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $39.18 on Monday. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 783.76 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.03.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 457,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after buying an additional 209,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

