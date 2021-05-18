Canaccord Genuity Boosts Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to C$62.50

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CDPYF. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CDPYF opened at $47.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.88. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $31.35 and a 12-month high of $48.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.1068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.58%.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.